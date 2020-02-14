Woman dies in Gooding County car accident

The following is a press release sent by the Idaho State Police:

On Friday, February 14, 2020, at approximately 1:07 P.M., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle, fatality crash on State Highway 46 at milepost 110, south of Gooding.

Cynthia Thomas, 47, of Gooding, was driving a 2002 Pontiac Sunfire northbound on State Highway 46. Robert Morrison, 54, of Gooding, was driving a 2018 Hyundai Elantra southbound on State Highway 46.

The Pontiac went off the right shoulder, hit a guardrail, and came back onto the road. It then struck the front of the Hyundai. Both vehicles came to rest in the lane of travel.

Morrison was transported by ground ambulance to the Gooding Airport, then by air ambulance to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

Morrison's passenger, Suzanne Morrison, 49, of Gooding, was transported by ground ambulance to North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding, then by air ambulance to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

Both Robert and Suzanne were wearing their seatbelt.

Thomas was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to her injuries at the scene of the crash. Next of kin has been notified.

State Highway 46 was blocked in both directions for approximately 3 hours.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Gooding County Sheriff's Office, Gooding Fire Department, and Idaho Transportation Department.