Woman in deadly Blaine County crash released from hospital; girl's father starting rehab

BOISE, Idaho (CBS 2)

A family member told CBS 2 News that a passenger in last weekend's deadly crash in Blaine County has been discharged from St. Alphonsus on Wednesday.

Anthony Smock, the three girls' uncle, says his brother, Somchai Lurak, is also doing better. Lurak's spinal cord was injured during the accident, which left him paralyzed.

Smock says Lurak is starting physical therapy and is also talking and having muscle spasms in his leg.

Lurak is still in intensive care, family says, and doctors are asking Emma Weigand to return to the hospital next week for surgery on her arm and for three broken ribs.

Drayka Rayshell, 3, of Mountain Home, died at St. Luke's Hospital in Boise, the Ada County Coroner's Office said Monday. Family members have identified her siblings as 6-year-old Aneena Bolden and 5-year-old Kya Bolden.

The suspected drunk driver is being held in the Blaine County Jail.