Woman mistakenly declared dead by Social Security

A 73-year-old woman who’s very much alive is fighting to prove she’s not dead.

Sherry Ellis said the Social Security Administration mistakenly declared her dead. She learned about it when her bank card was declined.

Ellis then went to the Social Security office to try and clear up the mistake.

“You all used my Social Security number on a deceased person on their death certificate. And I said, ‘I am not deceased,’” Ellis said.

Ellis said her Social Security check, Medicare and secondary insurance were all put on hold. The Medicare office told her it could take up to 45 days to get her back in the system.

In the meantime, her bank card is working again.

Ellis is expected to find out Monday if she’s been declared alive by the Social Security Administration

