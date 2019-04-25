Woman shares story of sexual assault, represents others through artwork

Domestic abuse and sexual assault survivors share their stories through art, in a showcase called Unsilenced: Stories of Courage and Survival.

"It's such an important issue and abuse and trauma and violence come in all sorts of shapes," said Jenna Harder, the co-owner of Rebel Art Studio.

The studio helped put on the showcase that was held at the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Center.

Stories of sexual assault, domestic violence and more were shared through art and performance art by the college's theatre group.

"The gravity that we're trying to talk about and the message we're trying to share, really has an extremely personal deep meaning for everybody," Harder said.

Some of the artwork displayed was done by survivors and victims.

"Putting it all together, it has weight," said Danielle Billing, an artist.

She spent several weeks hand-cutting and stamping paper tags, 1,505 of them.

"It's just, seeing all those numbers all together in one space, in one piece, whether or not we know who those people are, it's important," she said.

Each tag is for a person who Voices Against Violence helped in 2018.

"They're men, they're women, they're children. They're people that we see everyday and we just don't know it," she said.

The tags have splatters of teal and purple, the colors for sexual assault awareness and domestic violence, respectively.

"These are people who could've been experiencing great amounts of pain before they got help," she said.

Billing told KMVT that she is a victim herself.

"Once when I was 19, once more recently," she continued. "So, that is really close to me and I think it’s really important for survivors who have the ability to speak out and use our voices."

She wanted to represent each person who was brave enough to get help.

"I worry more about the numbers that I haven't stamped yet, because those are the people who haven't accessed services," she said.

A showcase like Unsilenced could encourage others to come forward.

"We're still here. We survived. We might have bad days. We might have had a hard time getting to this day, with these pieces. With the pieces of us," she said. "Someone tried to tell us we couldn't, but we made it. We're alive. For better or for worse. Our voices matter. Our stories are here."

If you or someone you know need help, call the Voices Against Violence 24/7 hotline at 208-733-0100.