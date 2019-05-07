Twin Falls woman taken to hospital after vehicle rolls over

A vehicle rollover crash in Blaine County sent one woman to the hospital.

The Blaine County Sheriff's Office said the accident happened Monday a little after 6:15 p.m. on State Highway 75 near milepost 95, south of the Timmerman Junction.

Thalia Stewart, 32, from Twin Falls, was driving her Toyota 4Runner northbound when her car went off the roadway. She then over-corrected and wen back across the north and southbound lanes, hitting an embankment, the sheriff's office said.

The car rolled multiple times and landed on it's tires.

Stewart was ejected from the car and was taken to Saint Alphonsus in Boise by air ambulance.

Officials said she was not wearing a seat belt and they suspect alcohol was a factor in the accident.