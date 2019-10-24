Idaho ties for 3rd nationwide in women-owned business clout

Well, here's something that'll make the Gem State proud.

Idaho women entrepreneurs ties with Nevada as third in the nation for the economic clout of women-owned businesses, according to a recent survey by American Express.

KMVT spoke with one woman entrepreneur who started making jewelry from her basement while working full-time at another job before Unique Twist Jewelry became her priority.

The "shepreneur" said she noticed a lack of jewelry with women empowerment messages, so she decided to create her entrepreneurship venture with that message.

"They're not alone in life," said Khristin Quigley, the owner and creator of Unique Twist Jewelry. "Life can be hard, and women are so strong that sometimes they forget. They just need a little reminder."

Quigley said she ships her jewelry all over the world and didn't expect for something that started as a hobby to expand so rapidly.

But her message for future entrepreneurs is simply to keep going.

"Being an entrepreneur is not easy, and it's not for the faint of heart. It's hard," she said. "It's long days, and, but it's all worth it in the end."