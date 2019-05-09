Wood River High students reflect on learning experience from VEX Robotics World Championship

Wood River High and Middle School students recently competed in the 2019 VEX Robotics World Championship in Louisville, Kentucky.

The competition hosted about 36 countries with hundreds of teams vying for a win.

Wood River Middle School's sixth, seventh and eight grade teams all participated. The seventh grade team, which made it to the finals at last year's event, came in 26th in their division.

Win or lose, an educator at the school said these tournaments provide a learning experience for the students.

Wood River High student Asher Holden said he noticed some other teams were using technology that they haven't gotten a chance to utilize yet.

"We saw teams almost virtually programming in AI with these robots," Holden said. "That would aligned itself, shoot the flags by itself. It was almost half-way driver control. It's pretty crazy."

"There was different takes of robots and different takes on the way people did," said Wood River High student Kaia Wolfrom. "There was tons of different flywheels and catapults."

On Wednesday the students were dissembling their robots but told KMVT they can't wait for next season.

The eight grade and high school teams came out with five wins and six losses.