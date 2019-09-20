Wood River Land Trust hosts tours at Croy Canyon addition

A new land trust project is underway in the Wood River Valley.

Wood River Land Trusts offers public community tour of new property. (Source: KMVT)

Wood River Land trust set up camp Wednesday at Croy Canyon and gave the first public tour of their new addition.

"This property is just the latest in a multi-year effort to protect what we call the Hailey Greenway," said Scott Boettger, Wood River Land Trust executive director. "This 118 acres adds to an existing 350 acres making over 3 miles of riparian and creek frontage protected here in the heart of the valley."

People came out Wednesday and enjoyed light refreshments as land trust staff spoke about their plans to protect habitat for wildlife and create a new place for people to experience nature close to town.

"A green space around our city that allows for easy access for people to walk students to come in learn and people to really enjoy and experience nature close to home without having to get in the car and drive to some destination,” Boettger said.

The new property plans to be a recreational addition to the Wood River community, while still cherishing the land and those who call it home.

"We have trail systems and a biking system that's safe for people to enjoy but also respectful to the wildlife,” Boettger said. "There's places for them to find refuge without being disturbed."

Anyone interested in joining Wood River Land Trust for their next community tour, head to Croy Canyon on Oct. 9.

