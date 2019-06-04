World Health Organization acknowledges 'burnout' as a medical diagnosis

Feeling exhausted, fatigue and loss of connection and distance in a workplace environment are now symptoms of feeling burnout, which the World Health Organization's Handbook has classified as a medical diagnosis.

Medical providers can now diagnose the condition based on the WHO's handbook.

St. Luke's Magic Valley physician David Spritzer said burnout could lead to other serious conditions.

"It can lead to depression, it could lead to substance abuse, and ultimately, it in the real extreme cases, we see suicidal thoughts and even suicides as a result of being stressed and burnt out," Spritzer said. "The diagnosis carries some weight with it, especially as it degenerates into a more significant problem."

Spritzer said at St. Luke's they offer programs to help medical providers alleviate stress or burnout. He said high stress jobs could lead to a burnout and mostly sees it in first responders, firefighters, police officers or those employed in the medical field.

According to the handbook, medical providers would have to rule out mood or anxiety disorders before diagnosing a patient.