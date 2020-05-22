World War II structure moved to Minidoka museum

A piece of World War II history is finding a new resting place with the Minidoka County Historical Society Museum.

A World War II barrack, previously found at Teeter Auto Wrecking, has been transported onto a foundation at the Minidoka County Historical Society Museum. Board members of the museum tell KMVT they are privileged to be able to further preserve a part of American history with this new addition.

“As people come through these museums and they see all the equipment we used to use and the way it was with the train station, its things we forget quickly if it is not here to remind us,” said board member Rick Parker.

Some mystery does still remain regarding what exactly the barrack was used for, whether it was for prisoners of war or officers’ quarters.

“On the outside it has the corrugated steel now, but we are going to put the original tar paper look on the outside of it, so that it looks original.” Parker said.

The Historical Society will work throughout the summer to restore the outside of the barracks, as well as fix up the inside, and place many historical artifacts the museum has collected.

“We'll probably make some sort of a little building project out of it, so people can donate, and have their names on the wall in there, and make it look nice,” said Parker.

The public can come see the progression of the barracks during their regular business hours, Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Thursday was also the first day the museum was open, which can be viewed completely free.

