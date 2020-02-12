Wrongly convicted men testify before Idaho lawmakers

Two men who combined spent nearly 40 years in Idaho prisons for crimes they didn't commit testified in favor of legislation that would compensate the wrongly convicted.

Christopher Tapp and Charles Fain on Tuesday told lawmakers on the House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee that they left prison with no resources after DNA evidence proved their innocence. Both had been convicted of murder.

The legislation would pay $60,000 a year for wrongful incarceration and $75,000 per year on death row.

The committee won't vote on whether to send the legislation to the full House until Thursday.

