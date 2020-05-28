Xavier seniors celebrate with parade

Seniors at Xavier Charter School had their moment to shine Thursday, getting a parade instead of the traditional graduation ceremony

Due to the pandemic, the class of 2020 missed out on the traditional senior year rites of passage, but they still got to make memories.

The 33 seniors got to decorate their cars and take part in a parade, going from the school parking lot, all the way to the College of Southern Idaho.

And they are getting something like a graduation ceremony, although much like everything these days, it will be modified to keep up with social distancing, explained head of school Gary Moon.

"The seniors will drive and pull out a chair and park in front of their own vehicle and practice social distancing," Moon said. "They wanted to have some sort of ceremony where their speakers could speak like they had planned and we could award them with the honors we generally award at graduation. And through the hard work of our staff and the graduation committee and the seniors themselves, we're able to put this together for them."

Moon also said that they are looking at the possibility of keeping the parade — making it a new tradition.