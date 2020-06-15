Glenns Ferry prepares for busy summer months

Operations at a Glenns Ferry winery are in full swing as they head into the busy summer months.

The Y Knot Winery has been in Glenns Ferry for about 35 years, and most recently under the ownership of Teresa McCalum.

It's more than just a winery, it's also a golf course, a restaurant and bar, and a location for live music.

“It's sort of a destination, because it is just far enough from town that everyone thinks you are far away, and it is just close enough that it does not take you long to get there. We have a lot of people from Twin, Gooding and Boise that come down here and spend the weekend,” McCalum said.

The grapes growing in the vineyard are small right now, but the wine maker tells KMVT they are expecting a good harvest for this year.

“We could easily see the tonnage come in to do maybe around 3,500 to 4.000 cases,” said winemaker Jamie Martin.

They also said this is a perfect destination for those looking to get out after being stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Just really enjoy getting to know the people, and that people are comfortable, and just have a good time. That is what it boils down to. It's got to be fun or there is no sense of being here, why not?”

From all the changes and great improvements to the facility, Martin and McCalume proposed a toast to all those looking for a summer getaway. Sharing their hopes that Idahoans will come to Y Knot and see what they have to offer.

The Y Knot Winery is also home to an RV park, for those looking to take out the RV for the first time this year to a nearby location.