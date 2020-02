The Magic Valley YMCA is hosting a Youth Basketball Clinic to get kids moving and learn the game of basketball on Saturday, February 8th from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Kids from kindergarten through fifth grade are welcomed to join in on the fun! Former pro-basketball player, Iziah Sherman-Newsome, will be leading the event.

The cost of this clinic for YMCA members is $15 dollars and the cost for future YMCA members is $20 dollars.