YMCA hosts Healthy Kids Day event

Randy Wastradowski, CEO of YMCA, joined us today at KMVT to share the upcoming Healthy Kids Day Event coming up on Saturday, April 27th.

Please see below for more information.

1) Healthy Kids Day Event on Saturday, April 27th from 10:00 am-1:00 pm – Activities, Open Swim from 11:00 am-3:45 pm, Information on YMCA Programs, Summer Program Registration deals (summer day camp, swim lessons) and more.

2) Summer Day Camp – Camp runs May 27th-August 16th. Camp includes activities based on the theme of the week, swimming, field trips, and more. Cost for YMCA members is $105/week and for non members it’s $140/week with a $45 one time registration fee that will be waived if registered at Healthy Kids Day.

Magic Valley YMCA website is www.ymcatf.com.