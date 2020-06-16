Twin Falls explains yard sale expectations while following COVID-19 guidelines

Yard sales are as summer time tradition, but the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way people host and shop at them.

KMVT spoke with Twin Falls city spokesman Josh Palmer, who explained the city's expectations for such activities.

“With yard sales, it can be difficult to control the traffic,” Palmer said. “We’re asking organizers to avoid having a large gathering — any more than 10 people. That responsibility is really on the yard sale organizer. They should know too that, that affects not only them and their customers and visitors, but it affects their neighbors as well.”

Twin Falls is following Gov. Brad Little’s Idaho Rebounds plan, which does allow yard sales during stage two of reopening. However, extreme caution is advised.

For example, during the sale, people must be social distanced and that means standing six feet apart. Yard sale hosts must disinfect as often as possible and everyone should being wearing masks. Also, no more than 10 people can be in the area.

The city has gotten many calls concerning yard sales, and their answer is always just to keep COVID-19 guidelines. If there are more than 10 shoppers, people are asked to wait in their car until that number goes down.

