State education superintendent visits schools for 'Legislative Roadshow'

On Tuesday, Jefferson Elementary School in Jerome hosted State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra for her statewide Legislative Roadshow.

Ybarra spoke with educators and toured some of the classrooms.

"The main piece of information that we are sharing, when we're traveling the state, it's in regards to the funding formula in House Bill 293 and the data collection points for moving to a more student-center funding formula, for K-12 schools in Idaho," said Ybarra.

HB 293 was signed into law by Gov. Brad Little in April. The bill would require school districts to submit enrollment reports ranging from special education, low-income, to English language students.

Based on the enrollment reports, it will create a new student-based funding formula.

Ybarra said she also visited Jefferson Elementary because the school has been using literacy funds in order to get the students on the right path to reach their reading level.

"The governor has made sure that he has brought more money to K through 12th education, been very supportive of making sure there's literacy money and this school has been very creative of using there literacy funds and also making sure that students are reaching their goals by third grade," Ybarra said.

Ybarra plans to end the Legislative Roadshow in Idaho Falls.

"We saw some success this year, "she said.