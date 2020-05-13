Yellowstone National Park to begin limited opening Monday

Yellowstone National Park is set to reopen on a limited basis starting Monday.

The park has been closed since March 24, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yellowstone has outlined a three-phased plan, initially opening the south and east entrances to the park in Wyoming. The plan limits visitor travel to the lower loop of the park. The lower loop allows visitors to access Lake, Canyon, Norris, Old Faithful, West Thumb and Grant Village.

Wyoming has lifted out-of-state travel restrictions and has requested the state’s entrances open the week of May 18, according to a news release issued Tuesday. Montana and Idaho continue to have out-of-state restrictions in place and the park is working closely with these states and counties to open the remaining three entrances as soon as possible.

“I want to thank Yellowstone Superintendent (Cam) Sholly for his thoughtful communication with all interested parties about the park’s plan for reopening,” said Gov. Mark Gordon. “This measured approach will help protect employees, visitors, and neighboring communities. It will also give us useful experience as we look ahead to opening other areas of the park, provide a boost to Wyoming’s tourism industry, and help get America’s economy up and going again.”

This limited opening approach will help the park and internal business partners improve and refine mitigation actions with lighter levels of visitation and allow for an assessment of how returning visitors affect COVID-19 curves within surrounding Wyoming counties.

The park has developed a range of mitigation actions that include: providing protective barriers where needed, encouraging the use of masks or facial coverings in high-density areas, metering visitor access in certain locations, increasing cleaning frequency of facilities, adding signage on boardwalks and other public spaces and messaging to visitors through a variety of methods.

