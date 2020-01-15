Yellowstone airport sets passenger record; park visits drop

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport saw more passengers than ever before in 2019 even as nearby Yellowstone National Park reported a dip in visitation.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports 1.57 million passengers traveled through the airport last year, a more than 17% increase from 2018.

That marks the 10th consecutive year the airport has beaten its own record.

Meanwhile, Yellowstone National Park announced Wednesday it recorded a little more than 4 million visits last year, the lowest number since 2014.

The year-end figure marks an almost 6% drop since the park's record-breaking 2016 season.

 
