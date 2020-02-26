Yellowstone bison entering Montana face slaughter, hunters

In this Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 photo, a bison walks through the snow in Yellowstone National Park's Lamar Valley near Mammoth Hot Springs, Wyo. The park's bison herds have begun their annual migration to lower elevations in Montana where they can be hunted and captured for slaughter. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)
Updated: Wed 5:18 PM, Feb 26, 2020

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — One of the last and largest wild bison populations in North America has begun its migration out of Yellowstone National Park.

As the animals enter southwestern Montana they face hunting and government-sponsored slaughter as part of a population reduction program.

State and federal officials want to reduce the park's bison herds this winter by up to 900 animals under an agreement intended to shield Montana's cattle industry from the disease brucellosis.

The park has more than 4,000 bison.

Hunters from American Indian tribes with treaty rights in the Yellowstone region have killed more than 50 bison leaving the park so far this year.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus