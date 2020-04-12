Yellowstone closure likely to delay summer tourist season

FILE - In this May 21, 2011 file photo, tourists photograph Old Faithful erupting on schedule late in the afternoon in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo. On Tuesday, March 24, 2020 the National Park Service announced that Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks would be closed until further notice, and no visitor access will be permitted to either park..(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)
CODY, Wyo. (AP) - The superintendent of Yellowstone National Park says it likely won’t reopen until May or later, delaying the start of its traditional summer season for millions of tourists because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Park have been closed since March 24 because of the virus. The parks closed while they were mostly inaccessible because of lingering snow.

The virus has complicated the usual pattern of reopening gates, visitor centers, stores, restaurants and lodges between April and early June.

Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly said he intends to listen to health officers and elected officials in deciding when to reopen Yellowstone.

 