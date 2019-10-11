Yield signs to replace many stop signs at Idaho railroad crossings

Traditional red stop signs are being replaced with yield signs at certain crossings throughout Idaho

The change makes Idaho consistent with the signage at railroad crossings in the rest of the United States, Idaho Transportation Department said in a news release.

The stop signs are being replaced at crossings that are defined as passive. These crossings do not have safety features such as flashing red lights or a crossing gate that blocks the approach to railroad tracks.

ITD said Idaho has 1,450 railroad crossing; 865 will be impacted by the signage change.

Officials reminder drivers when approaching a crossing that has the yield sign, they should slow down, look both ways, look for train lights at night and listen intently for sounds of an approaching train.

Railroad companies are working to complete the sign change at crossings by Dec. 31.

