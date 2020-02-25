Twin Falls launches online park facility reservations

Residents in the Twin Falls city area are now able to make parks reservation online.

The Parks and Recreation Department is trying to offer more opportunities online in terms of reserving their facilities to the public, like signing up for recreating opportunities in Twin Falls.

This change took effect on Monday.

Josh Palmer, the Twin Falls city spokesman, said they want to make things easy and fast for those in the community.

"It's as easy as going to the Parks and Recreation web page on our website, and there's a link that allows you to reserve our park facilities, Palmer said. "You can pick your park facility; it's as easy about three clicks."

He said the new change helps with efficiency because it allows employees from the city of Twin Falls to respond immediately to request as opposed to coming down to the office to fill out forms.