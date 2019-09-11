"You make today great" event at CSI helps people who feel alone

Tuesday is World Suicide Prevention Day. About 800,000 people die each year from suicide, and suicide rates have gone up in rural areas. At the College of Southern Idaho they are taking steps to help people who may feel alone.

"As far as suicide goes, Idaho is pretty high, we rank fifth in the nation for suicide," said counselor Jennifer Zuccone. "Twin Falls is currently number 5 in the state of Idaho for highest suicide rates."

"Some people feel that it’s too uncomfortable to talk about," said the organizer of the event Meg Wormsbaker. "That’s another reason why we are here, we are trying to break down that feeling, that feeling that people get when they hear the word suicide. There is ways to prevent that feeling, and that’s to encourage that community and encourage that hope."

People gathered in the courtyard and wrote letters to themselves or others about what they do to make the day better.

"We are encouraging people to write notes about why they make today better, or they can pick a loved one and give them a reason about why they make today better," said Wormsbaker. "It’s just about encouraging each other and being that support for each other here on campus."

For those who need someone to talk to, the counseling services want you to know that there are options available to you.

"People do care, there is support and help out there, and that’s really the biggest thing," Zuccone said. "People get into those dark places and they don’t realize that there are people who care and want to help make a difference. Their lives matter and we want them here for a longer period of time if possible."

The organizer of the event wants people to know that there is more to life.

"We want to encourage the safe spaces, and the conversation, we want to inspire conversation just to bring hope and help to people who need it," Wormsbaker said.

The National Suicide Prevention Hotline is available 24 hours a day, every day at 1-800-273-8255