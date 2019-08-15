The school year is quickly approaching, and that means for parents, it's time to open up their wallets and get ready to spend on back to school supplies.

Burley business connects Mini-Cassia students with needed back-to-school clothes, supplies (KMVT/Jake Manuel Brasil)

According to the National Retail Federation an average household will spend more then $650 per family on back to school supplies.

Luckily for some Cassia and Minidoka county residents, Young Automotive is offering a helping hand to those that struggle to find the resources to provide basic essentials for their young at the start of a new school year.

An event known as Julie's Clothes for Kids, where kids from the Cassia and Minidoka school districts were chosen and then invited to come to this first time event.

When the kids arrived they checked in then were given a volunteer. According to Young Automotive Group Bruce Breshears, each volunteer was background checked. The volunteers then acted as the kids personal shopper, taking them around the store getting them any of the necessary clothes that they need. Once they were done shopping they then headed outside where they got to pick out any free book and handed a backpack full of supplies.

KMVT spoke with a father who said that he was concerned about spending on school supplies and how it is difficult being a single parent.

General Manager of Young Automotive Group Idaho, also spoke with KMVT giving us background on the event and what it means to him and his family. Telling us this whole event is a memorial to his wife Julie. This event shows the community what Julie was all about, helping others.