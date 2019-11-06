Twin Falls boy receives lawnmower for mowing 50 lawns for help people in community

A 14-year-old boy was presented with a new lawnmower after mowing 50 lawns this summer as part of the Raising Men Lawn Care Service.

Their goal is to find at least one kid in each state who can give back to their community by providing veterans, the elderly or disabled, along with single mothers with lawn service.

Nathan found out about the organization from a widow, Chelle Heck, who stumbled across their services on Facebook. Her husband passed away 5 years ago, and Nathan began mowing her lawn for free.

After completing the 50 yard challenge, the owner drove all the way from Alabama to present him with a gift.

"Rodney comes down, he drove all the way here across the whole country and he brought the mower and the weed wacker and a leaf blower, so every kid gets that when they finish," says Nathan.

Nathan is currently the only person in the Magic Valley area involved in the organization, but it has more than 600 children participating throughout the country.