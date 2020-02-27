Young Lincoln County girl's horse found shot dead, eye removed

Fourteen-year-old Kaleis Oneida was having a typical Saturday morning when she took a walk on her family's property in Lincoln County to spend time with her horse Lucy.

"I was walking." Kaleis says. "I saw her laying down, and I saw some blood, and I figured she was just injured."

But Lucy — Kaelis's first horse that she had formed a bond with and who she hoped to create new memories with during this year's 4-H and rodeo season — wasn't just injured. Lucy had been shot, and one of her eye's appeared to have been removed.

Kaleis's mother Randi Oneida tells KMVT she discovered her daughter sitting near the scene of where she discovered Lucy.

"I picked her up out of the field and we left because I didn't want her to see it. She was pretty devastated," Randi said.

A Facebook post from Randi Oneida also details and shows the graphic scene she found her daughter near, and included an image of the state Lucy was discovered in.

"I am asking the help of my community to please help us find who ever shot and killed my daughters horse that was in our pasture off of the Canal just past the cemetery East of Shoshone. The pasture set farther back could be accessed from Huyser drive. We believe It happened sometime Friday night or Saturday morning," Randi said in the post.

In the post, Randi Oneida explained how her community has come together to offer their support to the family, and that private citizens have come together to offer a reward of $3,000 that could help find who's responsible.

"Thanks to some generous amazing people There is now a $3000 reward for the information that leads to arrest of who ever just turned my daughters world upside down," she said in the post.

According to Lincoln County Undersheriff Jocelyne Nunnally and a case narrative filed by the sheriff's deputy who responded, a metal detector was acquired from Idaho Fish and Game to investigate. However, a bullet wasn't able to be located at the scene.

"It is still under investigation," Nunnally tells KMVT. "We weren't able to find any slug or bullet like that."

She also says the way in which the eye appeared to be removed, indicates the act of shooting Lucy went further than just pulling a trigger.

"It doesn't appear to have been caused by animal," she said.

Nunnally and the case narrative also indicates Oneida's neighbors told authorities they heard three gun shots Friday evening around 6 p.m., the day before Lucy was discovered.

"We talked to some neighbors and there's some other people we need to speak with," she said.

On Wednesday, Kaleis and her family spent time at a spot on their property where the horse is buried. It's now marked with a tombstone Kaleis' older brother, who's stationed in Germany, sent her when he heard the news of what became of her beloved Lucy.

"He wrote, if tears could build a stairway and memories a lane, I would walk right up to Heaven and bring you back again," Kaleis says as she reads the tombstone.

Holding back tears, Kaleis and her mother stood near Lucy's grave, telling KMVT right now they hope they can find some answers.

"I hope we find who did it,” Kaleis said. ”Because I don't think who did something like that should get away with it."

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 208-886-2250.

A GoFundMe campaign has been setup for Kaleis to help her buy a new horse, Help Kaleis keep following her dreams