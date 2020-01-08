Your Health Idaho enrolls 89,000 Idahoans for 2020 health insurance coverage

More than 89,000 Idahoans signed up for 2020 health insurance coverage through the state insurance exchange, Your Health Idaho, during open enrollment.

Enrollments are down approximately 14,000 from the same time last year, according to a Your Health Idaho news release from Wednesday. This decline is largely due to medicaid expansion and was expected by the exchange.

Now that the open enrollment period is over, Idahoans must experience a qualifying life event--such as having a baby or losing employer coverage--to be eligible for a special enrollment period. More information is available on the your health Idaho website at yourhealthidaho.org/special-enrollment.