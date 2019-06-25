CSI Refugee Center youth learn life skills and water safety

Youth who are members of the College of Southern Idaho's Refugee Center are learning life skills and water safety through the REACH program.

REACH stands for refugee's empowered to achieve, explained Lexie Cottle, with the refugee center.

The program started in January, and the members are also participating in swim lessons and water safety provided by a partnership with YMCA and CSI's recreation department.

"We’ve been talking with the Refugee Center since about February potentially doing some swim lessons and water safety education for the refugee kids," explained Randy Wastradowski, the chief executive officer for the Magic Valley YMCA.

CSI's recreation department provided instructors that volunteered their time to help the kids learn how to swim and YMCA donated their pool time.

"If you talk to kids about fire safety, they know what to do," Wastradowski said. "If you talk to them water safety, they’re clueless as to how to protect themselves, so really water safety education, whether it’s dry land, just awareness or actually in the water."

Cottle said they have a wide range of students who know how to swim laps and others who don't know how to swim at all.

"It’s been awesome to see their progress in the last few weeks," she said. "The ones that didn’t even want to get in the water, they’re now practicing. So it’s been really good to see."

For student Claude Niyonstihu, he didn't know how to swim before.

"But now I kind of know a little bit," he told KMVT.

In May, one of the refugees who was part of the center drowned in Dierkes Lake.

"He was my friend," Claude said. "He was really one of my close friends."

So taking a class like this will help them be safer in and near water.

"That's not why we're doing it, but since that has happened, with the loss of Erinest, we have wanted more and more refugees to get that swim lessons, as well as our students have seen the need of it," Cottle said.

They all learned something important after that incident and after taking part in this class.

"If you want to go to swim, you don't have to go by yourself, just go with someone who knows to swim, so if you're stuck in the water they can help you. So you don't get stuck by yourself," Claude said.