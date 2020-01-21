The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is in need of hunter and trapper educators in the Magic Valley.

Idaho Fish and Game search for volunteer educators (Jake Manuel Brasil KMVT/KSVT)

They are looking passionate and responsible volunteers to help foster the next generation of sportsman to become ethical and educated hunters.

Those interested will be teaching firearm safety, hunting law and ethics, and other hunting skills. If you are interested the new instructor orientation class on Saturday, February 29 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Fish and Game Magic Valley regional office.

"Somebody who has a passion for hunting and trapping, they have experience in the field and they have a desire to make sure we have more hunters and trappers into the future," said Terry Thompson Regional Communications Manager.

If you have any questions and would like to attend the ordination on February 29, then call the Fish and Game offices at 208-324-4359.