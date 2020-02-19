Magic Valley precautions in place for novel coronavirus

In just one day, the number of novel coronavirus infections in the United States nearly doubled. It rose from 15 to 29 cases, and this is due to infected evacuee’s arriving from a failed quarantined cruise ship on the coast of Japan.

(Source: CBS)

With infection numbers rising, this event left fear that virus could eventually make it closer to home. However, St. Luke’s of the Magic Valley says, they've already got protocols in place for suspicion of infection.

"St. Luke's system has developed a check list, to identify those patients. We would immediately isolate that patient in one of our negative air-pressure rooms. Anyone entering that room would be required to wear and N95 mask and a respirator," explained Sherri Tolley, who is an Infection Preventionist at St. Luke's of the Magic Valley.

Their priority would be to get the patient medical attention, and then initiate the testing for COVID-19. Medical staff would acquire specimen from the patient and send it off to the Centers for Disease Control, as only they are able to verify any positive results. If that is the case, the South Central Public Health District would work to stop the spread of the virus.

"That would be up to Public Health, to do a contact investigation. We would look at where the person has been and get out lots of public messaging. Also, lots and lots of education and try to figure out who else might be at risk to get the virus," detailed Logan Hudson, who is the Public Health Division Administrator at the South Central Public Health District.

Even though, at the time of this interview, there are is no one under investigation of a coronavirus infection in Idaho… Hudson still believes we could be at risk.

"I think there's a risk, I think it's lower than some states. We don't have an international airport here, so we won't have people flying here from China. However, we could see travelers from that area walk through an airport and who have been exposed -- fly back into Twin Falls, Sun Valley, Burley, Rupert or any of our communities down here," expressed Hudson.

Nonetheless, medical officials say they are prepared for whatever is to come.

"We feel really confident in our staff and our ability, to handle an infection like this. We regularly see influenza patients and treat them safety. None of the procedures we were going to put in place for the coronavirus are new to us,” elaborated Tolley.