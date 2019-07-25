Snake River Grill honored as Idaho small business of the month

Kirt Martin has been frying fish for more than 25 years, but Thursday was extra special.

"The senator was honored to be able to recognize Kirt Martin and the Snake River Grill as the Idaho small business of the month," Mike Matthews, the State Director for Senator Risch said.

The Snake River Grill has been open for more than two decades, and the owner tells KMVT he's shocked to be the recipient of such an honor.

"I'm humbled, truly… there is a lot of businesses out there that work hard also, so I'm very humbled, it's giving me chills," Martin said.

At a presentation Thursday by the State Director for Senator Risch, the Snake River Grill was awarded a congressional record.

"It's a way for the senator to highlight successful small businesses in Idaho, a way to highlight, the services, the jobs, their community connections and their involvement in the communities," Matthews said.

The senator is a member of the U.S. Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurial Committee. He started this award several years ago as a way to pay tribute to small businesses.

"They are being recognized for the great job that they are doing in Idaho as a small business. In Idaho, the majority of the businesses in Idaho are small businesses," Matthews said.

Kirt just had one thing to say.

"Just... thank you, thank you so much," Martin said.