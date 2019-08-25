2019 Football Outlook: Buhl Indians

Buhl head coach Seth Blick says that the team had to reinvent themselves this year. This, after an 0-8 campaign that left everyone disappointed. Now for the returners, it's a chance at redemption, when the season begins this coming week.

Senior running back and middle linebacker Marco Oviedo said, "we want to be the change, the change of this program."

"The team has a chip on its shoulder from last year, so hopefully that translates into wins," Blick said.

Blick is expecting a lot from his seniors this year.

"We have some guys that when things are going wrong, they don't have a hard time stepping up and holding their buddies accountable, that's one thing we didn't have last year." "We didn't have those seniors in the senior classes hold guys accountable. So that's one thing we really pushed with our seniors, you only have so much time to play football," Blick explained.

That resonated with Reese Jarvis.

"Being a sophomore and freshman, he was talking to the seniors above me and I thought I really didn't need to worry about it, my time will come and it's not a big deal and now I'm here and it's fast. I don't like how fast it's going already," explained the senior center and nose tackle.

On representing the town, he said, "I'll go the grocery store they'll recognize me wearing a shirt or something, they'll say, 'you're on the football team, right? Yeah. They said last year wasn't that great, so it's kind of motivation thing."

Jade Juker broke his hand during the Wendell game last year and had to watch the remainder of the season from the sideline. He gained some perspective.

"And I was watching a lot things, the team fell apart during the end of the season, the big thing would be teamwork," the senior quarterback and safety explained.

"We didn't really attack the ball much and we really just sat back," Jabe Bennett added.

Oviedo said, "just to get closer to the team, be better than last year, be better than where we were yesterday."

Buhl opens the season on the road Thursday, August 29 at Weiser, kick-off is slated for 6 p.m.