2019 Football Outlook: Canyon Ridge Riverhawks

Riverhawks head coach Sean Impomeni says they're focusing on team building and camaraderie. The team finished with a 1-8 record last season and their number one goal is to get better.

Many of this year's starters actually started last year as well and the offensive line paved the way for solid numbers.

Our offensive line was pretty tough, we had 250 yards rushing, we had trouble scoring.

If there's one area of weakness, Impomeni would target the defense.

"Defensively we could do things better and tackling was one of them," Impomeni explained.

Aaron like every one of his teammates will factor into the Riverhawks' success.

"It's going to take all of them, they all have a role to play, they all have to come together as one, that's not just the guys that start, that's the guys that play special teams, scout teams, everyone of our guys has a role to play," Impomeni said. "Then if they play their role, we will be more successful than if they do their own thing."

Canyon Ridge opens the season on Friday at Vallivue, starting at 7 p.m.