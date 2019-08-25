2019 Football Outlook: Castleford Wolves

Castleford football players appreciate the community support. Despite not producing a winning season in years, the Wolves fans still fill the stands.

"I'd say most of the time they're the loudest ones there", explained junior tight end Colton Leitch.

"Any of the store owners, they know us and telling us they're excited to see us play again," explained Leitch.

On Friday, the volleyball team held an intersquad scrimmage and the football team took time out of their schedule to support their classmates.

It's just what you do in Castleford.

Freshman Gus Wiggins has fond memories of being a fan.

Wiggins said, friday night lights, watching the big boys play, it was so fun."

Wiggins hopes to make an impact.

"I'm fitting in pretty good, they treat me good, no hazing."

Quarterback Eric Taylor spent half his time on JV last fall, now he's looking to his older teammate, Nate Knudson for guidance

"Nate is a hard worker and I just want to follow in his footsteps, be like Nate," Taylor exclaimed.

"Good sportsmanship is always needed and leave everything on the field, you don't want to half anything you can't win many games that way and we've learned that," Knudson added.

Knudson has only won six games in his career at Castleford, the highlight was a three win season, when the team advanced to a Oklahoma City Playoff among conference squads in 2017.

"The tough losses have taught me to be patient, we're going to eventually succeed and winning and hope for the best," the senior added.

A life lesson that we all can relate to.

The Wolves open with Hansen on the road, Friday, August 30. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.