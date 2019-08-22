2019 Football Outlook: Filer Wildcats

When a team doesn't produce a winning culture, it's hard to jump on the bandwagon. But Filer has a new coach in charge and the team appears to be on board.

Filer's varsity football program poses for a team photo during practice on Tuesday.

Filer head coach Tyrone Hess said, "We're basically using football to prepare these guys for life...accountability is a big thing this year."

Filer promoted Hess from defensive coordinator to head coach earlier this year. He's been with the program for five seasons and experienced the pitfalls of losing, but now, he has a mission.

Hess added, "I would say these boys have bought in." "We're really pounding this brotherhood, we have to be a tight knit group."

And his message resonates with the seniors.

Senior Mason Martinez explained, "every single guy out here is working their butt off for the person right next to them, everyone else is playing for the team." "No one is out here playing for themselves, they want a team win, not a me win."

"As a team and Coach Hess, we going to change this, we're not the individual crap anymore. We're going to be a brotherhood, family," added fellow senior Wylie Satterwhite.

A collective number of losing seasons has its share of challenges, but the team found ways to attract new talent

"We had guys that normally would sit around, they wanted to hop on the bandwagon and change the culture in Filer," Martinez added.

Even if this new mentality doesn't translate to victories, Hess has one guarantee.

Hess explained, "I promise we are going to play with our hair on fire and as long as we do that and leave everything on the field regardless of outcome, we can hang our heads high and that's what I told them, everything else will take care of itself."

Filer hosts North Fremont on August 30 to open the season.