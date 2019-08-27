2019 Football Outlook: Gooding Senators

Senator Football achieved an 8-3 record last fall and a berth to the 3A state playoffs for a ninth consecutive time. But for some of the players we talked to, they're hungry for more, especially the departing seniors.

We take you to Gooding High School for Monday night's preview.

Gooding football players understand the success of Senator football. In fact, they see the accomplishments of previous teams every day at practice.

Dale Shaw, a senior linebacker said, "I have a lot to work up to, the people who played in the past, I have to out complete what they've done in the past couple of years."

"I wanted to join football because it looked like it was fun and going to be with all of my friends," added senior linebacker Jared Conrad.

Head coach Cameron Andersen is entering his 11th season with the program, with about 70 student-athletes participating this fall.

"We're pleased with our numbers, especially up front, last year we had to start freshmen up front in our playoff game, now those guys are a year better and suited for those situation," Andersen explained.

While the team is focused on Parma for its week one opponent, getting revenge against the reigning conference champion Kimberly, would give these seniors an excellent parting gift.

"I'm hungry this year, freshman year we smoked Kimberly and last year we didn't do well against them," Shaw exclaimed.

Conrad added, "last year we were hoping for conference champs, we didn't quite get there, this year we were hoping we could beat all of our conference teams and go undefeated if that's possible for us."

"If I'm looking forward, getting a conference championship to end senior year like that would be the best, I've played a football here forever and no one has brought a ring home, that's a really big goal for me," quarterback Shane Jennings said.

Jennings committed to Eastern Washington University over the weekend. The Eagles are the reigning FCS national runner-up and ranked third in the nation, according to the preseason coaches poll.

Last year Jennings threw for over 2,500 yards and ran for 1,000 as well.

He also had three other DI offers and an offer from the College of Idaho.

"I decided to go with those guys because they stuck with me since day one, it was easy to go with them through the whole recruitment process, they had my back," Jennings said. "It was easy to stay with them the whole summer."

Andersen explained, "Coach Best is pretty similar to me, personality wise, he's loud, he's not afraid of a microphone and is a player's guy, has high expectations for the kids Shane latched onto that, their system is almost completely adaptable to what we are doing right now."