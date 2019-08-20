2019 Football Outlook: Twin Falls Bruins

Twin Falls is coming off a 7-3 campaign in 2018, winning the West pod of the Great Basin Ten and making it to the state playoffs. While the Bruins tend to make the playoffs more often than not, their problem is actually establishing a run. Eight consecutive first round losses gets a little tiring.

For a look at this year's squad, we take you to Twin Falls High School.

Senior offensive lineman Dylan Quigley said, "we've been in the weight room all summer, running, and even when the coaches aren't here, we've run as a team."

Quigley is one of the key returners on the Bruins' arsenal of linemen.

"It's me, Carter Christensen, Supy Lugo, Hunter Marris and Skeet Newton," he explained.

An all-state selection as a junior last fall, Quigley has college interest.

"College of Idaho offered me, talking with BYU and Montana State."

And a big reason for Jarod Perry's success last fall.

"Jarod is the man, we make the holes for him and he gets the job done."

Perry said, "the good thing is we have a lot of lineman returning, we lost Hudson, but we'll be able to make up for him." Perry added, "I know we have been working hard, if it wasn't for the lineman, I wouldn't look good."

Expect to see the Bruins air it out more this fall, as Nick Swensen looks to establish more of a prolific passing game.

Perry explained, "he's starting to become more of a leader, he's gotten a lot more comfortable, having that one year of varsity experience is going to make him that much better, he's developing and becoming a great player."

Swensen stated, "the game has slowed down for me, I'm able to make my reads better and get the ball where I want to." "Hopefully our offensive line does what it should and we'll have a good run game as well."

One of his potential targets is Iradukunda Emery.

"We've been working a lot of receiver drills, getting hands off, getting quick out of our breaks and stuff like that, I hope to come in and score a couple of touchdowns," Emery said.

The Bruins have been focusing on a commitment to win, on and off the field.

Twin Falls opens the season with Pocatello at Holt Arena on August 29 starting at 7 p.m.