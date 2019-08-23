2019 Football Outlook: Valley Vikings

What's more difficult trying to win a game after an 0-8 season or defending a state championship with a new crop of skilled players??

The latter dilemma faces the Valley Vikings, but junior quarterback Rawlin Godfrey is ready for the challenge.

"We just got to be mentally tough, stick to our game plan and do our thing."

Godfrey actually got some varsity experience last fall, filling in for 1A DI Football Player of the Year, Jason Hardy, either when he was hurt or the team had a sizable lead.

His older brother Ike, compliments him and has been tracking his progress.

"He's gotten better at throwing long range now, gotten stronger, throwing good."

Brody Mussmann is Zane Mussmann's younger brother. The junior is well aware there are big shoes to fill when it also comes to replacing an all-state athlete, but he's also been a witness to Mussmann's success.

"He was a pretty big guy on the team last year so it helps."

It will be interesting to see how this viking team does, with the powerhouses in the Snake River Conference.

Valley opens the 2019 campaign a week from Friday, at Rockland. The non-conference game is slated for a four o'clock start.