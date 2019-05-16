3A GOLF: Buhl gets three-peat, Kimberly takes second

Buhl High School will have to make space for another banner in the gymnasium, as the girls golf team got the job done with their third straight 3A state championship.

Canyon Springs golf course played host to the 3A tournament.

Kylie Crossland, a two-time defending state champion went into Tuesday with a seven stroke lead over Kat Ravenhorst of Kellogg.

The senior College of Idaho volleyball commit, outplayed Ravenhorst Tuesday and won by 23 strokes.

Crossland now has three state titles to her name, closing out her collegiate career.

Teammate Zara Weaver finished seventh, Tenlee Scott took eighth and Malia Jaynes finished ninth. Buhl won easily, by 79 strokes.

Meanwhile, the Kimberly boys golf team took second on Tuesday. Fruitland had a sizeable lead and Kimberly just couldn't catch up.

However, the state runner-up finish marks the highest the team has finished since 2011 when they earned second in back to back years.

Hank Hopkins and Drake Baumann finished ninth and tenth respectively. Hopkins posted a two-day total of 167, while Baumann came in with a 169.