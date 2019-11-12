4A all-conference volleyball team released

The Great Basin Conference released its all-conference team and a local coach and player earn the top awards.

Kristyn Ruland of Wood River is the Coach of the Year after leading the Wolverines to a second place finish in the district tournament.

Burley's Makayla Tolman is the Player of the Year. She is signing with BYU on Wednesday.

First Team

Lexi Bull, 12 Century HS

Abby Christensen, 12, Century HS

Madison Wilkes, 12 Pocatello HS

Matti Whitehead, 11 Preston HS

Clair Hodge, 12 Twin Falls HS

Emily Vandenberg, 12 Wood River HS

Second Team

Mikayla Shirley, 12 Burley HS

Julia McNulty, 12 Century HS

Preslie Merrill, 11 Century HS

Calysta McCurdy, 12 Pocatello HS

Sariah Nilsen, 12 Wood River HS

Samantha Chambers, 9 Wood River HS

Third Team

Kelsie Pope, 11 Burley HS

Kaia King, 12 Burley HS

Lanie Elliot, 11 Canyon Ridge HS

Ashley Harris, 12 Century HS

Vanessa Peiffer, 12 Jerome HS

Mercedes Bell, 12 Jerome HS

Chyanna Meyers, 12 Jerome HS

Bailey Seamons, 12 Minico HS

Emmalyn Swenson, 12 Minico HS

Natalia Magallon, 12 Mountain Home HS

Aaliyah Murdoch, 12 Pocatello HS

Hailey Roubidoux, 12 Pocatello HS

Hannah Stephenson, 11 Preston HS

Hailey Winward, 11 Preston HS

Abie Keller, 12 Preston HS

Hailey Meek, 10 Preston HS

Brenley Hansen, 10 Twin Falls HS

Josie Conley, 12 Wood River HS

Willa Laski, 10 Wood River HS