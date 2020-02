4A state wrestling qualifiers gear up for the tournament

45 local wrestlers qualified for the 4A state wrestling championships this weekend in Nampa.

Burley will send three to the championships. Canyon Ridge has four that qualified. Jerome features 13 qualifiers. Minico is sending 13 as well. Twin Falls is represented by eight wrestlers. And finally Wood River will send four to the championships.

4A 98 POUND DIVISION

Kaiden Rubash

Jerome, 23-11, 9

Grant Green

Wood River, 10-18, 9

Francisco Zagal

Twin Falls, 23-6, 10

4A 106 POUND DIVISION

Tyson Tatton

Twin Falls, 28-18, 10

Izzy Ixta

Minico, 35-10, 10

Jacob Drummond

Wood River, 15-18, 11

Hernan Dominguez

Minico, 26-14, 10

Isaac Gonzalez

Wood River, 14-12, 12

4A 113 POUND DIVISON

Joseph Terry

Minico, 40-9, 9

Xzavier Martinez

Minico, 14-10, 9

4A 120 POUND DIVISION

Clancy Mummert

Twin Falls, 34-17, 10

Adrian Mendez

Jerome, 34-10, 12

James Burr

Minico, 35-24, 11

4A 126 POUND DIVISION

Gabriel Taboa

Jerome, 42-0, 11

Eli Espino

Jerome, 27-12, 11

4A 132 POUND DIVISION

Kase Mauger

Twin Falls, 37-2, 12

Deegan Hanks

Burley, 29-14, 11

Kelt Studer

Minico, 16-15, 9

Isaiah Ford

Minico, 27-11, 12

4A 138 POUND DIVISION

Freddy Larios

Minico, 14-20, 12

4A 145 POUND DIVISION

Milton Hernandez

Minico, 34-10, 10

Dawson Osterhout

Minico, 19-6, 11

Logan Smith

Canyon Ridge, 17-8, 12

4A 152 POUND DIVISION

Jayden Leak

Jerome, 36-15, 10

Lee Nyblade

Burley, 33-12, 12

Conner May

Wood River, 28-15, 12

4A 160 POUND DIVISION

Keaton Hawk

Twin Falls, 23-23, 11

Nathan Parsons

Jerome, 30-12, 11

Baylon Shirley

Canyon Ridge, 17-4, 12

4A 170 POUND DIVISION

Jacob Wallace

Jerome, 38-5, 11

Aizik Lara

Canyon Ridge, 20-12, 11

Zahne Ruiz

Twin Falls, 18-16, 9

Matthew Young

Jerome, 29-11, 10

4A 182 POUND DIVISION

Kaimbridge Gee

Minico, 22-16, 10

Luke Arthur

Minico, 39-15, 10

Robby Ortega

Jerome, 21-15, 10

4A 195 POUND DIVISION

Skeet Newton

Twin Falls, 37-12, 10

Jayden Paul

Burley, 34-7, 12

Joseph Stevenson

Jerome, 34-14, 11

4A 220 POUND DIVISION

Johhny Aguilar

Minico, 34-16, 12

Porter Wright

Jerome, 31-11, 11

Baylee Carney

Twin Falls, 17-13, 10

4A 285 POUND DIVISION

Mark Larsen

Jerome, 7-5, 9

Landon Dallman

Jerome, 11-8, 10

Marty Kronberg

Canyon Ridge, 27-20, 12

Weigh-ins for the 4A and 5A schools begin at 12:30 on Friday, while the championship round starts at 2:30.

Then on Saturday, skin checks start at seven. The sessions get underway at nine.

On Thursday, we'll show the names of the 2A and 3A kids who qualified.