Twin Falls drops state opener in extra innings

Idaho Falls beat Twin Falls 2-1 in ten innings in game four of the Idaho State 4A Baseball Championships.

The Tigers scored the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th inning.

Tigers pitcher Andrew Gregersen stifled the Bruin batters. He went 8.1 innings, striking out nine and giving up just one run.

Twin Falls' pitching also did very well, Carson Walters went seven innings, giving up one run and striking out six. Magnum Hofstetter pitched three innings in relief, with one run, unearned.

The Bruins now face Burley at the College of Idaho in a loser-out game at 5:30 p.m.