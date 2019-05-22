Declo, Glenns Ferry finish second in state baseball

1A BASEBALL:

Glenns Ferry installed lights this year just in time to host the 1A state baseball championships.

The two-day tournament featured just five teams and started Friday and ended Saturday.

Glenns Ferry faced Potlatch for the title. Last year, the Loggers eliminated the Pilots in the semi-finals.

Potlatch up 6-0 in the fifth, Braden Morris splits the defenders with an RBI single to left field as Darrious Montgomery is chugging all the way around third, he's looking to score, no play at the plate, it's 7-0.

Same inning, Tanner Martinez's pitch is wide of the plate, Connor Akins who left a little late, slides under the throw, good try by the Pilots and the Loggers get another run.

Moments later, Jerrod Nicholson hits a bloop single to shallow center field that scores another run.

The Loggers were just too strong, as they banged out 14 hits with no errors on defense.

They take home the 1A title back to northern Idaho with the 13-0 shutout in just five innings of work.

2A BASEBALL:

Had Declo baseball not won on Thursday, their tournament would have been cut short in Orofino.

Northern Idaho experienced such heavy rain, that most of the tournaments went to single elimination.

Declo didn't play again until Saturday, when they defeated Nampa Christian in the semi-final and met up with Melba in the 2A championship.

But the Vikings defeated the Hornets, 6-1. Declo comes home with the state runner-up title.