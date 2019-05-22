Minico, Twin Falls take top Great Basin 10 honors

Minico's Kobe Matsen is the Pitcher of the Year after helping Minico take the No. 2 seed to the 4A state baseball tournament.

Magnum Hofstetter of Twin Falls is the Player of the Year and Bruins interim head coach Nolan Amundson took Coach of the Year honors.

Hoftstetter helped lead the Bruins to the 4A consolation title. Amundson also helped Twin Falls win the regular season and district titles.

Minico went 24-5, while Twin Falls finished the year at 23-6.

FIRST TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

Pitcher Trei Hough 12 Pocatello

Catcher Tazyn Twiss 10 Minico

1st Base Jaden Marley 12 Pocatello

2nd Base Tai Walker 10 Twin Falls

3rd Base Colter May 12 Minico

SS Rylan Chandler 11 Minico

Outfield Avery Rambur 12 Canyon Ridge

Outfield Carson Walters 11 Twin Falls

Outfield Carson Schow 12 Minico

DH Chandler McKay 12 Minico

Utility Drake Rosas 12 Canyon Ridge

SECOND TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

Pitcher Lucas Young 12 Twin Falls

Catcher Kody Condie 12 Burley

1st Base Sam Hoggarth 11 Twin Falls

2nd Base Matt Ybarra 12 Mountain Home

3rd Base Nate Maxfield 11 Canyon Ridge

SS Payton Cleaves 12 Pocatello

Outfield Chipper LaGrone 10 Canyon Ridge

Outfield Kage Southern 11 Mountain Home

Outfield Cole Roske 12 Century

DH Ramiro Garcia 11 Burley

Utility Jarom Wallace 11 Jerome

THIRD TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

Pitcher Slayder Watterson 10 Burley

Catcher Casey Knaup 12 Canyon Ridge

1st Base Andy Klop 12 Twin Falls

2nd Base Blake Nelson 11 Wood River

3rd Base Cody Wells 12 Mountain Home

SS Skyler Warner 12 Century

Outfield Haylen Walker 11 Twin Falls

Outfield Jace Mahlke 9 Twin Falls

Outfield Nick McAdam 12 Pocatello

DH Isaiah Smith 11 Preston

Utility Scott Ritchie 11 Burley

SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR

Burley Carson Noble

Canyon Ridge Raleigh Aubart

Century Hudson Williams

Jerome Mason Rue

Minico Austin Meredith

Mountain Home Ryan Tindall

Pocatello Chase Aginauga

Preston Justin Inglet

Twin Falls Kaden Stutzman

Wood River Huck Sprong

