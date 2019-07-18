Local residents discuss safety tips while playing golf, following UT tragedy

It's being described as a "freak accident."

Investigators say Aria Hill, 6, was in a golf cart next to a tee box when her dad hit an errant drive that struck her in the back of the head at a golf course in Orem, Utah.

Hill later passed away at Primary Children's Hospital.

We spoke to Zach Abels of the Magic Valley Junior Golf Foundation. He admits that safety is a huge priority, but probably not addressed enough.

Abels recommends when taking children to the course, they must be seated in the carts and behind the golfers.

Because when it comes to a golf ball, you don't always have control.

Abels said, "I mean I don't have kids, but I'm around them a lot, so I can only imagine. Any time you lose a child, it's devastating, but especially in a recreational environment, not something you wouldn't think to be a hazard. It's terrible."

For Kimberly resident Larissa Williams, her children live and breathe the sport, as Liam and Wyatt are avid golfers and her daughters come for the social aspect.

In fact, Liam hit a hole in one on Wednesday at Canyon Springs Golf Course, the first time ever for the junior golf program.

Williams explained, "my kids are not allowed to golf at home, even with their friends. They don't understand swinging and walking behind somebody when they're swinging a golf club. It's something I don't want to take a risk as a parent, but on the golf course, I trust my kids completely."

When it comes to Canyon Springs Golf Course she said, "I have never heard an injury here and my kids have been doing this program for five years, which is great for my part as a parent. I know the mentors keep safety as a priority and etiquette goes along with that."

Video of Aria and The Links at Sleepy Ridge courtesy of CBS News.

There's a GoFundMe page set up for Aria Hill's family. So far, donors have raised $26,000.