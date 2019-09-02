Eric Sachse earns Mountain West honors following Saturday's performance

After winning the placekicking job during fall camp, Eric Sachse made his debut Saturday, only to have a perfect outing for the Broncos.

Eric Sachse looks back at the Boise State sideline, after making one of his five field goals against Florida State.

Everyone took notice, including the conference. The Mountain West named him co-special teams player of the week.

He is sharing that honor with Brandon Talton of Nevada, after all, Talton nailed the game-winning kick over Purdue and earned a scholarship that night.

Sachse tied the BSU single game record with five field goals against FSU. He was also perfect on PAT's, making three.

The red-shirt senior is the first Boise State placekicker to earn the honor since Dan Goodale accomplished the feat in 2014.

Sachse transferred to BSU from Trinity College, a DIII program in Connecticut. He looked nothing short of D-I Saturday afternoon.

"That guy was clutch and you know he was smiling after every one of them. It was a joy," coach Bryan Harsin said. "So we were having fun in a very competitive way and that is what I take away from this, I appreciate that because I enjoy being a part of it."

Sachse had 29 total field goals in his four-year career at Trinity.