3A state wrestling qualifiers ready to shine

NAMPA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) Buhl is on a roll, coming off its fifth straight 3A district championship. The Indians are taking a whopping 19 wrestlers to the state championship.
They hope to improve upon a ninth place finish at state in Nampa this year at the Ford Idaho Center.
Filer and Gooding will take six wrestlers apiece.
And for Kimberly, they have 10 representing the school at the championships. The Bulldogs finished seventh as a team last year.
98 POUND DIVISION
Rhettlee Moreno
Kimberly, 16-18, 9
Edgar Sanchez
Buhl, 22-15, 9
Marshall Mortensen
Buhl, 20-11, 9
Dallin Walters
106 POUND DIVISION
Daylen Peyman
Buhl, 25-16, 9
Taylor Hood
Buhl, 1-1, 9
Carson Stanger
Kimberly, 7-17, 9
113 POUND DIVISION
Kade Orr
Buhl, 39-1, 11
Tegan Newlan
Kimberly, 23-16, 9
Julian Ruiz
Buhl, 38-10, 9
120 POUND DIVISION
Chance Bennett
Buhl, 24-18, 11
Jonah Bacon
Kimberly, 43-10, 12
Dylan Curry
Filer, 26-14, 11
Kimberly, 29-20, 9
126 POUND DIVISION
Alex Hernandez
Gooding, 12-22, 12
Jayce Bower
Buhl, 37-9, 9
Preston Shaw
Kimberly, 15-24, 10
132 POUND DIVISION
Kayd Craig
Gooding, 53-4, 9
Wesley Pearson
Buhl, 19-15, 10
Trace Nielsen
Buhl, 25-20, 9
138 POUND DIVISION
Alan Jaramillo
Buhl, 23-15, 10
Jaimen Swainston
Filer, 41-17, 10
Ismael Salas
Buhl, 27-9, 10
145 POUND DIVISION
David Tennant
Buhl, 32-18, 12
Ethan Coy
Kimberly, 32-22, 10
Elliot Pastoor
Filer, 19-27, 10
152 POUND DIVISION
Travis Erickson
Kimberly, 24-19, 11
Kaleb Homan
Buhl, 1-1, 9
Tayten Gillette
Gooding, 46-7, 10
160 POUND DIVISION
Tegan Baumann
Gooding, 44-9, 12
Trace Mayo
Kimberly, 41-13, 11
Jesse Dominguez
Buhl, 2-1, 10
170 POUND DIVISION
Broddey Cunningham
Kimberly, 31-1, 12
Salvador Plascencia
Filer, 9-11, 11
Colton Miceli
Gooding, 0-3, 9
182 POUND DIVISION
Demetrio Canchola
Buhl, 17-18, 10
Owenn Meyer
Filer, 35-20, 11
195 POUND DIVISION
Jacob Gardner
Buhl, 22-16, 11
220 POUND DIVISION
Reese Jarvis
Buhl, 0-1, 12
Elijah Williams
Gooding, 20-17, 10
Joey McKay
Filer, 28-20, 11
285 POUND DIVISION
Moises Salazar
Buhl, 24-9, 11
The 3A kids will have the early session along with the 2A classification on Friday.
All weights go in at 7 a.m. The championship round begins at 9 a.m.
Then on Saturday, skin checks start at 7 a.m..