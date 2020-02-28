3A state wrestling qualifiers ready to shine

Buhl is on a roll, coming off its fifth straight 3A district championship. The Indians are taking a whopping 19 wrestlers to the state championship.

They hope to improve upon a ninth place finish at state in Nampa this year at the Ford Idaho Center.

Filer and Gooding will take six wrestlers apiece.

And for Kimberly, they have 10 representing the school at the championships. The Bulldogs finished seventh as a team last year.

98 POUND DIVISION

Rhettlee Moreno

Kimberly, 16-18, 9

Edgar Sanchez

Buhl, 22-15, 9

Marshall Mortensen

Buhl, 20-11, 9

Dallin Walters

106 POUND DIVISION

Daylen Peyman

Buhl, 25-16, 9

Taylor Hood

Buhl, 1-1, 9

Carson Stanger

Kimberly, 7-17, 9

113 POUND DIVISION

Kade Orr

Buhl, 39-1, 11

Tegan Newlan

Kimberly, 23-16, 9

Julian Ruiz

Buhl, 38-10, 9

120 POUND DIVISION

Chance Bennett

Buhl, 24-18, 11

Jonah Bacon

Kimberly, 43-10, 12

Dylan Curry

Filer, 26-14, 11

Kimberly, 29-20, 9

126 POUND DIVISION

Alex Hernandez

Gooding, 12-22, 12

Jayce Bower

Buhl, 37-9, 9

Preston Shaw

Kimberly, 15-24, 10

132 POUND DIVISION

Kayd Craig

Gooding, 53-4, 9

Wesley Pearson

Buhl, 19-15, 10

Trace Nielsen

Buhl, 25-20, 9

138 POUND DIVISION

Alan Jaramillo

Buhl, 23-15, 10

Jaimen Swainston

Filer, 41-17, 10

Ismael Salas

Buhl, 27-9, 10

145 POUND DIVISION

David Tennant

Buhl, 32-18, 12

Ethan Coy

Kimberly, 32-22, 10

Elliot Pastoor

Filer, 19-27, 10

152 POUND DIVISION

Travis Erickson

Kimberly, 24-19, 11

Kaleb Homan

Buhl, 1-1, 9

Tayten Gillette

Gooding, 46-7, 10

160 POUND DIVISION

Tegan Baumann

Gooding, 44-9, 12

Trace Mayo

Kimberly, 41-13, 11

Jesse Dominguez

Buhl, 2-1, 10

170 POUND DIVISION

Broddey Cunningham

Kimberly, 31-1, 12

Salvador Plascencia

Filer, 9-11, 11

Colton Miceli

Gooding, 0-3, 9

182 POUND DIVISION

Demetrio Canchola

Buhl, 17-18, 10

Owenn Meyer

Filer, 35-20, 11

195 POUND DIVISION

Jacob Gardner

Buhl, 22-16, 11

220 POUND DIVISION

Reese Jarvis

Buhl, 0-1, 12

Elijah Williams

Gooding, 20-17, 10

Joey McKay

Filer, 28-20, 11

285 POUND DIVISION

Moises Salazar

Buhl, 24-9, 11

The 3A kids will have the early session along with the 2A classification on Friday.

All weights go in at 7 a.m. The championship round begins at 9 a.m.

Then on Saturday, skin checks start at 7 a.m..