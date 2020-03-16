Idaho football cancels annual spring game

The University of Idaho football team canceled its annual Silver & Gold Spring game scheduled for April 17.

Due to worldwide concerns over COVID-19, Idaho football will follow suit as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of its student-athletes, coaches and fans.

"It's unfortunate that we'll be unable to invite the families and alumni to the spring game this year," said head coach Paul Petrino. "In the interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes and our community we have decided to forgo this year’s spring game. We look forward to seeing all our fans again at the games next fall.”

Idaho's recent signing class ranked as the fifth best in the Football Championship Subdivision.

Spring break has begun, with classes resuming online-only on March 23. Campus will remain open to all students after the break.

Idaho opens the season at home on September 5 against Western Oregon.