Former Bruins await start of the professional baseball season

Professional baseball came to a crashing halt this month amid COVID-19 concerns.

(MGN)

The impact of the postponement affected a pair of Twin Falls High School graduates.

Cy Sneed got five outings in during spring training. Right now he's on the 40-man roster for the Houston Astros.

He threw 9.0 innings, striking out seven, posting a 2.00 ERA, giving up seven hits and two earned runs.

He actually had an off day when the news broke and it’s been a challenge dealing with the unknown, but Sneed, 27, is doing what he can to stay field ready.

And for Damon Jones, a 25 year-old in the Phillies organization, talked to his agency and found out Japan is looking to start back up in may and he‘s hoping for a June start.

Jones appeared in two games, boasting a 0.0 ERA, pitching 3.0 innings, striking out five, giving up two walks.

He earned a non-roster invite to spring training.

The problem is not everyone has access to facilities to lift and throw at home. Many are treating it as a second off-season.

"My last outing I feel like I put some things together, mechanically I felt well, I was throwing the ball where I wanted to, everything came out right," Sneed explained. "That was a progression through spring training for me, it was kind of one of the hurdles you have to get over in training of where you feel good about everything, then everything got shut down after that so."

Jones said, "I just got sent down to the minor league side, they wanted me to build up innings to start AAA this year and then it all happened, I was supposed to throw Saturday in a sim game before they shut everything down."

Jones has been in Twin Falls for the past week, while Sneed is in Florida.

Except for Sneed, the Astros' spring training facility just got down shut down as of Thursday.

We'll keep you updated on these former Bruins as we await more concrete details on their futures in the pros.